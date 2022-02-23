Tri-State couples tie the knot on unforgettable TwosDay 2-22-22

COVINGTON, Ky. — With many traditions and superstitions around weddings, Tuesday marked a unique date for couples who are getting hitched. Palindrome dates come around every so often and several couples in Kenton County decided to become one on TwosDay 2-22-22.

The business of marrying folks is year-round for Kenton County Magistrate and Justice of the Peace Stephen L.J. Hoffman, but Tuesday takes the cake.

"It gets to be a busy day," Hoffman said. "This one is different because it only happens every thousand years."

Hoffman married 12 couples Tuesday, including Jason and Rochelle Earls.

"I've been looking forward to this day," Rochelle said. "I've been up, couldn't even sleep last night."

Jason popped the question a year and a half ago knowing this was the day to start forever.

"2/22/2022 is one that I'll never forget," Jason said. "If I forget, then she can have a reason to be mad at me."

The couple is hoping their palindrome wedding date brings in a bit more good fortune, health and happiness. Despite the hope associated with the rare day, the Earls said they know the key to a long marriage is more than a numbers game.

"I don't believe the day will make the difference, I believe we will make the difference, but I'll take all the help I can get," said Jason.

