Butler County woman lives long enough to experience 2-22-22 for the second time

Glendora “Doe” Bicknell didn’t understand all the commotion surrounding 2-22-22.

That’s because it was her second time being alive on 2-22-22.

The first time was Feb. 22, 1922, the day she was born.

Bicknell, her family and staff at Arlington Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation in Middletown, where she has resided for five years, celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday afternoon.

Bicknell, who gave herself the nickname “Doe” because Glendora was too long, and her husband, Clarence, who died 48 years ago, raised their three sons in Liberty Twp.

Ralph Bicknell, 73, the oldest of the three, said his mother has “persevered” throughout her life and she always “made due” to help her family.

Bicknell said after her husband died in 1974, she never thought about remarrying or even dating.

“Only one man for me,” she said before her birthday party started.

She sat in her wheelchair until it was time to take photographs. She was lifted out of her wheelchair and she sat in a chair near her presents, balloons and cake. She had trouble holding her head up, but took pride in showing off her teeth.

Bicknell mowed her grass at home until she was 94. She never smoked, drank alcohol or cursed.

“A church lady,” said Bicknell, who attended Bethany United Methodist in Liberty Twp.

Since there was no high school in Liberty Twp. when she was growing up, students chose between Monroe or Hamilton. Bicknell graduated from Hamilton High in 1942, one year after World War II started.

The third youngest of seven children, and the only one living, Bicknell has three sons, Ralph, Dale, 70, and Dean, 64; four grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

