Police: 2 dead after head-on crash in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky — Two people are dead after a crash in Kenton County on Sunday afternoon, the Taylor Mill Police Department said in a press release.

The Taylor Mill Police Department and the Kenton County Police Department responded to Pride Parkway and Old Taylor Mill Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. for a two-car crash.

On the scene, police found a "non-responsive" male and female in a silver Hyundai sedan.

Kenton County PD said the driver of the Hyundai was going southbound on the parkway when they crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a BMW SUV head-on.

The driver, 36-year-old Joey Stiltner, and 37-year-old Kellie Hutchison, a passenger in the car, died on the scene.

The driver of the BMW SUV and his passenger were awake when police arrived on the scene. They were taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center and have both been released.

Police said they are still investigating what caused the driver of the Hyundai to cross into oncoming traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Charles Duncan at 859-392-1955.