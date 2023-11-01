Eastbound lanes of I-275 blocked for hours in Kenton County after multi-vehicle crash

CINCINNATI — All eastbound lanes of I-275 were blocked for hours near the Taylor Mill Road exit following a multi-vehicle crash.

Dispatchers confirmed a crash occurred on the bridge over Licking River before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Drivers who witnessed the scene said there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash, including a semi that landed on its side.

Debris was scattered across the road and the guardrails appeared to be impacted. A WCPO crew at the scene said emergency crews responded to a crash site below the bridge.

At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved, how many people are injured and the severity of injuries.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said one lane has reopened at the site of the crash. Officials also reported a second crash after 8 p.m. on eastbound I-275 one exit earlier at Madison Pike, which is blocking all lanes.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.