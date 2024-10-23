Watch Now
Scott High School principal under investigation

Scott High School
Posted
and last updated

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Scott High School principal Anthony Procaccino is “the subject of a Kenton County police investigation into inappropriate and potentially illegal conduct involving minors off school grounds,” according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

In an email to WCPO's media partner, LINK nky, Sanders added that “to my knowledge, the allegations do not involve anything sexual.”

LINK nky has reached out to the district and Kenton County police for comment.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as more information becomes available.

This story originally appeared on LINKnky.com.

