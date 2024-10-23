Scott High School principal under investigation

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Scott High School principal Anthony Procaccino is “the subject of a Kenton County police investigation into inappropriate and potentially illegal conduct involving minors off school grounds,” according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

In an email to WCPO's media partner, LINK nky, Sanders added that “to my knowledge, the allegations do not involve anything sexual.”

LINK nky has reached out to the district and Kenton County police for comment.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as more information becomes available.

