Dispatch: Police investigating shooting in Ryland Heights

RYLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Police are on scene investigating a shooting in Ryland Heights, Kenton County dispatch said.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the 10000 block of Locust Pike, which is a heavily wooded rural area. The Kenton County Sheriff's Office and Independence Police Department are on scene.

It's unclear at this time who was shot or how severe their injuries were. It's also not clear if police have any suspect information.

A WCPO 9 crew saw police using a K-9 unit during their investigation.

This is a developing story and WCPO 9 will update with more information.

