Piglets on the loose: Livestock truck carrying hundreds of piglets overturns on I-75 north of Dayton

VANDALIA, Ohio — Firefighters spent their Friday night corralling piglets after a livestock truck overturned on the interstate just north of Dayton.

The City of Vandalia Division of Fire said on Facebook just after 8:30 p.m. that its crews were assisting Butler Township firefighters responding to an overturned truck on the I-75 north ramp onto westbound I-70.

"Firefighters (are) working to coral [sic] piglets that escaped the overturned truck," fire officials said.

ODOT reports the ramp remains closed as crews work to tow the truck and locate all piglets.

WHIO-TV in Dayton said Ohio State Highway Patrol reported more than 1,000 piglets were on board at the time of the crash. It is unclear at this time if any people or animals were injured.

OHGO