Motorcyclist suffering life-threatening injuries after Fort Mitchell crash

Posted at 1:07 PM, Sep 18, 2022
FORT MITCHELL, Ky.  — A motorcyclist is dealing with life-threatening injuries after a serious collision in Fort Mitchell on Sunday morning, the Fort Mitchell Police Department said.

The crash took place on I-75 and involved a single ride on the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported to University Hospital, police said. They have life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by Fort Mitchell police and the Kenton County S.T.A.R. team.

Anyone with questions or information about the crash should contact the Fort Mitchell Police Department at 859-331-2823.

