Ludlow council woman who licked city admin will remain in office

Nathan Granger | LINK nky
Abby Miller (back) and her attorney Alex Edmondson (front) at the hearing on April 21, 2025.
LUDLOW, Ky. — Ludlow Councilmember Abby Miller, who licked the hand of Ludlow City Administrator Scott Smith during a job interview in October, will retain her seat on the city council after another Councilmember, David Ziegler, cast the single dissenting vote against her removal at a public hearing on Monday.

City council members can be removed from office in Kentucky if they demonstrate incapacity, neglect or misconduct and if they garner a unanimous vote for removal from the rest of the council. Since the council cast a 4 to 1 vote, Miller will serve out the rest of her term.

The hearing was originally scheduled for two days, Monday and Tuesday, but the parties involved decided to finish the hearing in one session, meaning no session will take place on Tuesday.

