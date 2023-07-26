WATCH: Doorbell camera captures moments rocks are thrown into Latonia woman's windows

COVINGTON, Ky. — Doorbell video captured the moment at least two people threw rocks into a woman's home in Covington.

Lindsey Wehage said she was working Monday at 10:30 p.m. when her windows were broken. She came home to discover broken glass and rocks on her floor.

Wehage said the vandalism happened 45 minutes after she left the house.

The video captured on Wehage's doorbell camera shows people run across her yard before they throw a rock toward her home.

"Whoever did this was watching me and waiting for me to leave for my shift, and knew exactly my schedule," Wehage said. "It was definitely targeted — they knew where they were going."

Wehage said her dogs were in the house at the time, and one has cuts on its paws from the glass.

After the vandalism, Wehage said she's scared and feels unsafe living in the place she's called home for the past eight years.

Covington police said they are looking into the incident.

In the meantime, Wehage said she's getting more cameras and lights for her home in hopes that it won't happen again.

