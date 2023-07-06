Covington police searching for vehicle of interest in catalytic converter thefts

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle of interest in a string of recent catalytic converter thefts.

Police said the problem is happening across Northern Kentucky, and Ludlow resident Lisa Mcnee has some firsthand experience. Mcnee said she knew something wasn't right when she started her car to head to work one morning last week.

“I mean it really sounded like a freight train driving down the street," she said. “It’s also very violating. I mean, the car was parked right there, right in front of the house and then when we find video and we see people and we’re like, that is very violating.”

Mcnee and her family said their surveillance video shows the same car they saw on the Covington Police Department's Facebook page.

Covington police said many of the thefts are happening overnight between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

“If anyone sees a vehicle like that kind of circling in an area, especially during those late night hours, that they report that to the police," Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department said.

He said the thieves seem to be targeting Prius and other hybrids.

"If you have one of these cars you should definitely invest in some sort of security system or surveillance system so that maybe you can catch what happens and see who it is that's taking them," Bradbury said.

Mcnee said while she is glad she and many on her street have security cameras to spot the thefts, she's hoping police will catch the person responsible.

