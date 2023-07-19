Northern Kentucky law enforcement, lawmakers want Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center back open

NEWPORT, Ky. — Some Northern Kentucky sheriffs, other law enforcement officials and state lawmakers are calling for the Kentucky governor to reopen the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The group knows the region's juvenile detention center isn't immune to staffing challenges, but they said everyone is facing this.

"We have a jail, right behind us, has a staffing shortage. We don't close the jail, we find a way to get the people to work," said state Sen. John Schickel (R-Boone County).

Gov. Andy Beshear sees things differently.

"This is a step that no one wants to have to take, to move juveniles to different facilities, but this is our best opportunity to provide the most safety for them and the staff," he said in June.

All of this comes after violent outbreaks at other juvenile detention facilities in the Commonwealth.

Earlier this month, Senate Bill 162 went into effect, setting aside roughly $50 million to implement structural changes and bolster staffing, with the goal of stopping these outbreaks.

Some Northern Kentucky state lawmakers said the General Assembly has done its part and is working on more legislation for the next session, but others at the state level could have done more before deciding to relocate the juveniles incarcerated there.

"Was the SOS call made to all of us public servants and our ability to pitch in? No, it wasn't," state Sen. Shelley Funke Frommeyer (R-Campbell County) said.

Northern Kentucky law enforcement authorities said not having this facility right now is causing problems.

"Already being short-staffed, anytime that we arrest a juvenile, especially on the second, third shift hours, it takes away our deputies that are patrolling the streets," said Grant County Sheriff Brian Maines.

The state said it would take care of transportation for juveniles to and from the new temporary detention center in Boyd County, but local law enforcement said the wait time is often hours long, so they decide to do the transport themselves.

State officials said the juveniles will be moved back to Campbell County once staffing is secure.