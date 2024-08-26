Gas monitors passed out to 100 Latonia homes following methane gas leak

COVINGTON, Ky. — Officials with the City of Covington and the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet are monitoring an underground methane gas leak near the former Covington landfill site.

The site, located at Decoursey Avenue and 43rd Street in Latonia, now houses the Bill Cappel Youth Sports Complex.

Officials first caught wind of it in July, a letter sent to homeowners on Friday states, before it spread to a nearby home.

"[The cabinet] has further been determined that the readings are not associated with any activities of Duke Energy," the letter reads. "Investigations conducted by the Cabinet upon receiving notice of the elevated readings do not indicate widespread movement of landfill gas into the surrounding residential area at this time."

In a statement from Kentucky's Energy and Environment Cabinet, a spokesperson said crews installed a vapor extraction system in the home, "which has addressed the issue."

Still, "out of an abundance of caution," approximately 100 Latonia residents living near the site received free gas monitors over the weekend.

The monitors are designed to alert homeowners to any elevated levels of methane and carbon monoxide in and around their homes, according to a release from the city.

"We're just waiting to see if this is actually a serious matter," said Madalynn Hofstetter, a resident living on the Covington-Taylor Mill border. "It's crazy that we're just now hearing about it. Like I said, we've lived here for 10 years. I walk my dogs down there every day."

Hofstetter was among dozens of residents in the area who did not receive a monitor or a notice.

"It's scary because, like, three houses down, they received [gas monitors] and we didn't," she said. "And [our house is] right around the corner from where it happened."

"[The cabinet] stands ready to assist any resident who sees a similar leak," a spokesperson for the Kentucky Energy and Environment cabinet said in a statement.

In the meantime, officials with the Kentucky Division of Waste Management (DWM) are meeting with contractors to discuss interim and long-term remedial measures.

For residents who've received a First Alert Monitor: in the event your alarm should sound, all occupants should evacuate the home immediately and then call 911.

Any residents with questions can contact Adam Fritsch at the Florence Regional Office at (859) 525-4923 or Jimmy Adams, Deputy Fire Chief of Operations at (859) 292-2343.

You can read the full statement from Robin Hartman, spokesperson for the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, here:

"Team Kentucky places the utmost importance on the safety and economic well-being of its families and communities. It reacted swiftly in late July when it learned of an underground methane gas leak into a Covington residence from the old Covington Landfill located at the Bill Cappel Sports Complex.

The Energy and Environment’s Emergency Response Branch, the Division of Waste Management (DWM), Kenton County Emergency Management, Covington Fire Department and City of Covington personnel coordinated a rapid response which resulted in the installation of a vapor extraction system in the home, which has addressed the issue.

While there has been no indication of further methane leaks into nearby homes, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of surrounding homes, the Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC), in coordination with city officials, has distributed 100 First Alert monitors to nearby residents to install and use. It stands ready to assist any resident who sees a similar leak.

The DWM has met with contractors to discuss interim remedial measures for methane migration at the landfill site and is soliciting proposals to remediate the landfill cap."