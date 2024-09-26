Kenton County takes next steps in developing 225-acre park

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Kenton County is looking for a project manager to oversee the development of its new park in Independence.

In a Sept. 24 meeting, the Kenton County Fiscal Court approved soliciting bids for an owner's representative for the project. That representative will assist the county with the planning, design and construction of the area that neighbors Lincoln Ridge Park.

“We’ve been given the opportunity to create a space where families can come together, children can play safely and everyone can enjoy the beauty of Kenton County and, now, we’re working to ensure that is done well and fiscally responsibly,” Judge/Executive Kris Knochelman said.

The new space will be the largest of the county's seven parks, sitting at 225 acres.

While it opened for passive recreation, the park will eventually contain a multi-use field, dog park, gathering space, playground and activity spaces. Part of the project is also focused on the restoration of meadows, forests and streams in the area.

More information on the park can be accessed on Kenton County’s website.