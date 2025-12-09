Kenton County Sheriff announces retirement, endorses Fort Mitchell mayor

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Kenton County Sheriff Charles “Chuck” Korzenborn announced his retirement Tuesday morning. Korzenborn has occupied the sheriff’s seat for 26 years and announced his retirement in an open letter to county residents.

Korzenborn also used the announcement to endorse Jude Hehman, the current mayor of Fort Mitchell, as his successor. Hehman announced his run for the sheriff’s seat in October.

“During my tenure, our team has built a Sheriff’s Office that is recognized across the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Korzenborn wrote in his letter. “I have never taken your confidence for granted and have been grateful for the deputies and staff who have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with me.”

Korzenborn references the recent death of his wife, Ruth Korzenborn, who died in June, as one of his motivations for stepping away.

“Ruth devoted her life to our family and to serving others, and her loss has reminded me that there is a season for every part of life, including public service,” Korzenborn wrote.

As it relates to Hehman, Korzenborn wrote, “I have known Mayor Hehman for many years. I’ve known his family for over 75 years. I have watched Jude lead Fort Mitchell with transparency, common sense and with a strong commitment to public safety. I am confident he will continue the traditions and success that we have built with the Kenton County Sheriff’s Office.”

Korzenborn will retire on Dec. 21 of this year.

Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann will need to appoint a replacement for Korzenborn to occupy the role of sheriff until the end of 2026, when whoever wins next year’s election takes office. Hehman is the only person to have filed to run for sheriff as of Dec. 9.