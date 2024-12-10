Kenton County principal resigns after being caught serving alcohol to underage students

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — The principal of Scott High School, who was seen in a video holding a beer bong for two underage students, has resigned, according to WCPO's partner LINK nky.

The video was recorded during a 2023 New Year's Eve party, where the Kenton County Police Department said 50-year-old Anthony Procaccino was the principal of White's Tower Elementary at the time.

Procaccino served as principal at White's Tower for 10 years before becoming principal at Scott High School.

He was placed on leave in October after police obtained videos of him serving alcohol to two underage teenagers at his home in Independence. The parents of the two underage students in the videos were contacted.

A spokesperson for the Kenton County School District previously told WCPO, "This is a personnel matter. We are cooperating with police, and Cody Wolf, an assistant principal at Scott High School, has been named the interim principal at this time."

Procaccino’s resignation was not listed among this month’s personnel actions before the Kenton County Board of Education. The board will vote to accept his resignation at its meeting in January.

Procaccino is scheduled for a diversion hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 15. He is charged with two counts of aiding or assisting in serving alcohol to minors.