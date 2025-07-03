Kenton County debates where it’s OK to store campers, boats, RVs

Unincorporated Kenton County is considering allowing the storage of campers, boats and recreational vehicles in Rural Commercial Zones. Residents and officials are currently evaluating the potential impact of this change.

Last week, the Kenton County Fiscal Court hosted a public hearing regarding a proposed text amendment that, if passed, would allow camper, boat and recreational vehicle storage in Rural Commercial Zones. The Kenton County Planning Commission originally heard the text amendment on December 7, 2023.

Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann stated that if the fiscal court decides to consider the zoning text amendment, it would require an ordinance, accompanied by two readings, to be passed.

Kenton County Planner Cody Sheets stated that the proposed text amendment would permit campers, boats, and recreational vehicle storage as a permitted use within the Rural Commercial Zone in unincorporated areas of the county, which are geographic regions not governed by any incorporated municipality. In Kenton County, these areas are comprised of rural farmland in the southern part of the county.

The purpose of a Rural Commercial Zone in Kenton County is to provide retail and professional services to the local or neighborhood residents living in rural areas of Kenton County. Rural businesses are intended to be smaller in size, intensity and scale than commercial uses found in other commercial zoning districts. Development within the zone is designed to maintain the rural character of the area.

Some of the permitted businesses within the zone include bakeries, auto body shops, banks, hardware stores, offices, medical clinics, and nursery schools, among others. The companies are required to be no larger than 5,000 square feet in area.

On March 7, 2024, the planning commission heard the proposed text amendment with added clarification. Ultimately, it received an unfavorable recommendation during the meeting. Planning commission staff originally gave the amendment a favorable recommendation.

Currently, there are several areas throughout southern Kenton County with the Rural Commercial Zone designation, ranging in size from 1.25 to 67.5 acres, Sheets said.

Should the text amendment pass, the Rural Commercial Zone would permit the storage of campers, boats, and RVs without requiring a principal building. This would also introduce additional development controls for commercial storage and outdoor yard space specifically for these vehicles, while clarifying existing language related to uses within the zone.

Digging deeper, the RV storage and development necessitates that certain commercial storage and outdoor yard areas be paved or graveled. A Class 5 fence, not exceeding six feet in height, must enclose the side or rear property lines, while a Class 2 or Class 3 fence, also a maximum of six feet tall, is required for the front property line.

During the planning commission meeting, members of the public raised concerns about the potential size of the storage lots and their impact on adjacent residential properties and farms.

Conversely, some people and planning commissioners said they believed that residents in rural areas do not have concerns about RV storage.

Attorney Jack Gatlin stated that, in retrospect, the zoning amendment should have been proposed as a conditional use, allowing for case-by-case approval, rather than a permitted use.

“Frankly, Rural Commercial is an appropriate opportunity for outdoor storage as a conditional use,” he said.

“Allowing it as a conditional use, which again, gives the opportunity for neighbors to object at the Board of Adjustments, is a good solution.”

Southern Kenton County resident John Robbins, who spoke during last Tuesday’s meeting, said he didn’t believe the zoning text amendment should be approved.

“In my opinion, and in the opinion of the leaders who spoke with me, not in person today, but by email, the amendment fails all four tests under the purpose statement in the zoning ordinance, and so it should not be seriously considered,” Robbins said.

The fiscal court took no action during the public hearing on June 25. Sheets stated that the fiscal court has three options for the zoning text amendment: accept the planning commission’s initial recommendation, adopt the text as submitted, or adopt the text amendment with modifications at a later date.

