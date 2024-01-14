Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKenton CountyIndependence

Actions

PD: 35-year-old man struck, killed by tractor-trailer while walking on I-75 S

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 3:09 PM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 15:09:39-05

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A 35-year-old man is dead after he was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer early Sunday morning while walking along I-75 south, Kenton County police said.

Police were dispatched to the 167.5 mile marker of I-75 around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a person struck by a tractor-trailer. They found that a 57-year-old man who was driving the tractor-trailer entered the southbound lanes of I-75 from a weigh station.

Police said Ronreaco Williams was walking along the right lane fog line when the tractor-trailer entered I-75, causing Williams to be struck. Williams was fatally injured and died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer continued driving to the next exit on the interstate and contacted police.

Police said Williams was wearing dark clothing at the time of the collision.

Kenton County police's STAR unit is investigating the collision. Any witnesses to it are asked to contact Sergeant Charles Duncan at 859-392-1955.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
CFD: Spring Grove Village building 'completely destroyed' in fire Woman hospitalized following pedestrian crash in Colerain Twp. Lebanon man accused of grabbing 5-year-old boy, touching him in public restroom

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.