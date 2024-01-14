PD: 35-year-old man struck, killed by tractor-trailer while walking on I-75 S

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A 35-year-old man is dead after he was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer early Sunday morning while walking along I-75 south, Kenton County police said.

Police were dispatched to the 167.5 mile marker of I-75 around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a person struck by a tractor-trailer. They found that a 57-year-old man who was driving the tractor-trailer entered the southbound lanes of I-75 from a weigh station.

Police said Ronreaco Williams was walking along the right lane fog line when the tractor-trailer entered I-75, causing Williams to be struck. Williams was fatally injured and died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer continued driving to the next exit on the interstate and contacted police.

Police said Williams was wearing dark clothing at the time of the collision.

Kenton County police's STAR unit is investigating the collision. Any witnesses to it are asked to contact Sergeant Charles Duncan at 859-392-1955.