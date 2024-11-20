PD: 20-year-old woman struck by driver in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A 20-year-old woman was hospitalized Tuesday evening after she was hit by a drive in Independence, Independence Police Capt. Mike Brock said.

Brock said the woman was hit at the intersection of Richardson Road and Turkeyfoot Road at approximately 6:15 p.m.

She was transported to UC Medical Center and has non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Brock said witnesses told police the vehicle had the right-of-way.

The driver of that vehicle left the scene at first, but returned and is now cooperating with officials, Brock said. It is unclear if any charges will be brought against the driver.