Kenton County police search for 67-year-old with dementia missing from Independence nursing home

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a 67-year-old woman missing from her nursing home in Independence.

The Kenton County Police Department said Sherry Moore walked away from Regency Manor, the nursing home she's lived at since March 2022. She is diabetic and has dementia and is without her medications.

Police said Moore has shoulder-length brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, white shoes, a blue and white jacket with a floral shirt.

Moore has previous ties to Covington, where she last lived on Greenup Street. Police have searched both cities with no success.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kenton County Emergency Communications Center at 859-356-3191.

