Last day to register for free school supplies from Northern Kentucky Organization

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky organization is trying to ease the stress of back-to-school shopping for parents this year.

Northern Kentucky Harvest is giving away 1,083 backpacks to students lottery-style. President of Northern Kentucky Harvest Paul Gottbrath said 1,400 have registered and anticipates another 100-200 students will sign up by the deadline. The final date to register is July 31 by 5 p.m.

Gottbrath said they will be giving backpacks to students K-12. He noted they will also be giving another 40-50 to pre-kindergarten students.

He added the need for school supplies is greater this year than in years past.

“Depending on the size of the family it could save them anywhere from $75 to $100, $150 dollars, and so for families living right down to the bone that’s significant,” he said.

Each backpack will be filled with basic school supplies including, pens, pencils, notebooks, colored pencils, crayons, hand sanitizer and a pencil box.

This will be Northern Kentucky Harvest’s 22nd year giving away free backpacks ahead of the school year. To date, they’ve given away 16,000 backpacks to children in need of one.

He said they’re grateful they are able to help families year after year.

“A lot of adults tell us they that they still remember the excitement they had when they got their new backpack for school, you know, you’re starting a new year, you got this new backpack with all this new stuff in it and everything and it just makes you feel special and kids still get excited about that,” Gottbrath said.

Gottbrath noted they’ll notify families the first week of August, if they’re name was drawn for a backpack. Then they will be notified of a pick time on August 13 or 14,

If you want to sign up for a chance to win a free backpack, click here.