Dispatch: Crews fight massive two-alarm house fire in Independence

Katie Cepero/WCPO
Crews are fighting a massive fire at a residence in Independence, Kentucky.
Posted at 11:10 PM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 00:02:19-05

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Multiple crews are fighting a massive house fire in Independence, Kenton County dispatch said.

The fire was first reported around 10 p.m. at a residence in the 11000 block of Staffordsburg Road.

Dispatch said the two-alarm fire has fully engulfed the house.

Crews were actively fighting the large flames for at least one hour Sunday night.

Dispatch could not say if anyone was home at the time of the fire or what caused it.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

