'Absurd and moronic': Man will spend 30 years in prison for Independence murder that arose from online dispute

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A man who was 17 years old when he shot and killed 23-year-old Seth Burns over a social media dispute was sentenced in Kenton County Monday.

Jackie Turner, who was sentenced in circuit court, will spend 30 years in prison for his role in the murder that involved multiple people and led to the death of Burns, who prosecutors and family have said was an innocent bystander.

In court Monday, prosecutors called it "absurd and moronic" that Burns lost his life over an argument on Facebook.

On August 25, 2023 police were called to Archer Court just before 6 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they got there, they found 23-year-old Seth Burns wounded by a gunshot.

Barbie Burns

Burns was flown by medical helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but he died from his injury. One day after the shooting, police announced they'd arrested and charged a 17-year-old — Jackie Turner — and 20-year-old Xxavion Turner in the homicide.

Police said they believed Jackie Turner was the person who fired the shots that killed Burns.

Amanda Turner, 38, was also arrested and charged. Lakera Hughes, 19, Emma Ryan, 19, and Keavier Turner, 22, were also all been charged with rioting and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said Ryan is Xxavion Turner's current girlfriend and the others charged in the murder are Amanda Turner's children.

Court documents say Turner and Ryan drove to the address on Archer Ct. to fight Xxavion Turner's ex-girlfriend.

"My son literally was an innocent victim in this. He didn't know this man, he didn't know anybody in that family," said Michael Burns, Seth's father, in court on Monday. "He happened to be in the car with his girlfriend when she got the call that they were on their way."

Judge Kathleen Lape said she agreed, adding that the argument had over parenting should not have led to Seth's death. Lape pointed to a victim impact statement provided to her in writing that called the disagreement a "dumb girl fight."

"It was dumb," said Lape. "This is absolutely dumb."

Lape sentenced Turner to spend 30 years in prison and ordered he never have any contact with the Burns family.