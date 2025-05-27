Someone bought a winning $225k lotto ticket in Fort Wright

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Check your pockets and purses, Northern Kentucky, because someone won the lottery Saturday night.

According to an announcement from Kentucky Lottery, the Cash Ball 225 drawing held Saturday night produced a winning ticket that was sold in Fort Wright.

The winning ticket was specifically bought at Deters & Daughters on Madison Pike.

Saturday night's winning Cash Ball 225 numbers were 3, 5, 8, 27 with a cash ball of 5.

The owner of the winning ticket hit the game's top prize of $225,000.

The person with the winning ticket must claim their prize at lottery headquarters in Louisville, but they can call the lottery at 1.877.789.4532 to make an appointment to claim it.

According to Kentucky Lottery, it paid out more than $1.5 billion in prizes, while funding scholarships and grants for more than 1 million Kentucky students.