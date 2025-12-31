Fort Mitchell appoints new mayor after former mayor resigned after over a decade

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — After Jude Hehman formally resigned from a seat he’d held for 11 years on Tuesday, the city of Fort Mitchell appointed Greg Pohlgeers as the new mayor during the Fort Mitchell City Council special meeting.

Pohlgeers has served on Fort Mitchell City Council since 2017 and was unanimously appointed to succeed Hehman. He serves as president of the Planning and Development Services of Kenton County Council, representing the city of Fort Mitchell.

“I am deeply honored by the confidence the City Council has placed in me and grateful for Mayor Hehman’s years of dedicated leadership,” Pohlgeers said in a press release. “Jude’s passion for Fort Mitchell has left a lasting impact, and I am committed to building on the strong foundation he helped create.”

Hehman was recently appointed as Kenton County Sheriff and has served the city of Fort Mitchell for more than two decades.

“This decision comes with heavy and mixed emotions,” Hehman said. “The City of Fort Mitchell has meant more to me than I can adequately put into words, and my lifelong love for this community made this a very difficult decision.”

Hehman was elected to council at 21 and spent 10 formative years in the legislative branch before returning to serve as mayor since 2014.

“Serving as mayor has been the most meaningful and impactful chapter of my professional life, and I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made together,” Hehman said.

For more information, contact City Administrator Edwin King at (859) 331-1212 or at eking@fortmitchell.com.