Coroner on scene after train hits pedestrian in Fort Mitchell

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — The coroner has responded to train tracks in Fort Mitchell after Norfolk Southern said one of its trains hit a pedestrian Friday afternoon.

Norfolk Southern said the pedestrian was struck just after 2:20 p.m. Friday at milepost 6.4, near the track's intersection with Beechwood Road. The company said there are no reported injuries to any crew members.

While the coroner was seen at the scene, officials have not provided any additional information about the pedestrian hit.

The train was stopped amid an investigation. At this time, it is unclear when the tracks will open back up.