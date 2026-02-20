Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
27  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsKenton CountyFort Mitchell

Actions

Coroner on scene after train hits pedestrian in Fort Mitchell

pedestrian crash
Ray Pfeffer/WCPO
pedestrian crash
Posted

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — The coroner has responded to train tracks in Fort Mitchell after Norfolk Southern said one of its trains hit a pedestrian Friday afternoon.

Norfolk Southern said the pedestrian was struck just after 2:20 p.m. Friday at milepost 6.4, near the track's intersection with Beechwood Road. The company said there are no reported injuries to any crew members.

While the coroner was seen at the scene, officials have not provided any additional information about the pedestrian hit.

The train was stopped amid an investigation. At this time, it is unclear when the tracks will open back up.

WCPO 9 News at 5PM

More local news:
Cincinnati business owners respond to Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs 78-year-old man sentenced to prison for murdering woman in Deerfield Township Lakota West basketball accepts City of Palms Classic invitation for December

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Let's Talk, Sharonville! We want to meet you February 25th to find solutions, together