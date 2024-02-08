Watch Now
Police presence at Beechwood High School in Fort Mitchell, Ky.

Blake Sheely
Posted at 6:12 AM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 06:18:03-05

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Fort Mitchell police are at Beechwood High School this morning, searching the area around the school, according to a statement from the district.

Beechwood Schools issued a notice to parents in the district Wednesday morning. It says that at around 1:40 a.m., Fort Mitchell officers believe they found people possibly stealing from a new construction area.

Officers have been searching the area around the school for suspects since; police have not said whether they have made any arrests. According to the district, police are deploying a K-9 unit and drones to search.

Dispatchers said police had set up a perimeter around the school.

The district said officers were working to secure the campus and finish their search.

"If their procedures and responsibilities require a delay or issue with the start of school, we will communicate," the notice from the district says.

Beechwood Schools said they will provide an update for parents later in the morning.

