Police: Bicyclist dead after crash involving vehicle in Erlanger

Posted at 4:47 PM, Aug 07, 2023
ERLANGER, Ky. — A bicyclist is dead after a crash involving a vehicle, Erlanger police said.

Erlanger police responded to the 800 block of Dolwick Drive at around 6:30 a.m. Monday for a reported crash involving a person driving a vehicle and a bicyclist. The bicyclist, identified as 45-year-old Nick Timmons of Crescent Springs, was taken to UC Medical Center where he later died.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene following the crash and has been cooperating with their investigation.

The Kenton County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 859-356-3191.

