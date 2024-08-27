'Like Christmas morning' | Community celebrates St. Henry High School's football teams after years of work

ERLANGER, Ky. — After years of work, St. Henry High School fielded a football team for the first time Monday night.

The team beat Dayton in a junior varsity contest in front of a packed grandstand.

Head Coach Tim Odom said his job leading up to the first game was to shape boys into young men capable of competing.

"It's huge for making them better men, and our job is to make them the best version of themselves and make them the best men they can be," Odom said.

Beyond the field, the St. Henry family of parents and students welcomed the first game with a tailgate — food and cornhole included.

Jeremy Armbruster celebrated the fact his son Gavin, a senior, would be able to play football for his school for the first time.

"It's almost surreal," Armbruster said. "It's a little bit like Christmas morning."

Chris Cooks served on the board tasked with getting the team together.

He said the school needed a new turf field in 2022 and, when installing it, wrestled with the decision to strip it for football.

Cooks said once they lined it the decision had been made and the work to fund-raise, buy equipment, and staff the team began.

"A lot of work, a lot of hours, a lot of fundraising, it's cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to equip these kids," he said.

Principal Grant Brannen said the first game was a good step in the right direction for establishing a name for the team in the region.

"We're going to build a winning program We want to build a championship program," Brannen said. "It's off to a great start, this is awesome tonight, but we want to build a winning program."

The school plans to field a varsity football team in 2025.