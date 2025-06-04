Erlanger Police seek to question potentially injured person involved in an assault

ERLANGER, Ky. — The Erlanger Police Department is seeking to question a person potentially injured in an assault that occurred Tuesday night.

According to a release from the department, officers from Erlanger and neighboring police agencies responded to an active assault with injuries reported in the 3300 block of Crescent Avenue around 8:41 p.m.

Dispatch said that someone had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they said they found a person in a vehicle, while another person fled the scene.

Police believe this person may also be injured and want to speak with them regarding their involvement in the incident.

Our crew, who was at the scene, said police were still there investigating around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Erlanger Police Department through Kenton County Dispatch at 859-356-3191.