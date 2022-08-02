Erlanger man sentenced to 15 years for soliciting kids through Playstation game

ERLANGER, Ky. — An Erlanger man, who was already a convicted sex offender, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday for soliciting at least three different children for sex through his Playstation and cell phone.

Roger Uhl, 36, pleaded guilty in June to three counts of using an electronics system to induce a minor to commit a sexual offense. He was given the maximum sentence of five years for each charge, to be served consecutively.

Uhl was already a registered sex offender after he was convicted in Florida for attempted molestation of a child under 12.

Prosecutors said in November 2020, Kentucky State Police were contacted by Homeland Security after parents reported hearing someone speaking to their child in the chat function of the Playstation video game Destiny. The gamer who'd been overheard was using the gamer tag "rogerruhl2020," prosecutors said.

KSP tracked the IP address of the player to an apartment on Short Hill Lane in Erlanger, where they went to speak with Uhl. Uhl admitted to asking children for inappropriate photos online and a search warrant for his apartment and electronics turned up evidence that Uhl had solicited at least three children.