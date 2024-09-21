'Each flag does represent a veteran' | DAV, volunteers plant 2,500 flags in Erlanger to benefit veterans

ERLANGER, Ky. — Thousands of flags were planted in Flagship Park in Erlanger on Saturday to honor veterans.

The DAV and volunteers teamed up to plant the 2,500 flags.

Chris Frandsen, a volunteer, told WCPO 9 that memories were flowing through his head as he planted flags.

“I'm thinking a lot about my grandfather and stories he told me about World War II,” he said.

Frandsen said he always wants to make sure his respect for veterans is always rooted and never stops growing.

“Each flag does represent a veteran," Frandsen said. "You know someone who served and fought for freedom.”

Dan Clasgen, the DAV's director of direct marketing, said each flag is bought by a family or loved ones who wanted to honor a veteran in their lives.

“The reality of is they serve, they come back, they need help, they don't get it. So that's what the DAV is all about,” Clasgen said.

Clasgen said the proceeds from each flag go straight toward helping veterans.

“(It helps with) disaster relief, we have an entrepreneurship program, we give disabled vets rides to the doctor,” Clasgen said.

The flags are also a representation of how everyone can serve their country, Clasgen said.

“In a lot of ways our countries are divided,” he said. “The one thing we can always rally around those that sacrifice for our freedoms.”

For more information on the DAV or how you can participate in future events, click here.