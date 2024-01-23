Elsmere police arrest, charge man for 2006 murder

ELSMERE, Ky. — A man has been charged with murder nearly two decades after police found a man stabbed to death in his Elsmere home.

Police on Sunday arrested 36-year-old Timothy Lee Delehanty for the killing of Paul Clayton. Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders's office said Elsmere police responded to Clayton's house on Eagle Drive in December 2006 after his coworkers went to check on him and found him on the floor, covered in blood.

Clayton was pronounced dead at the scene. Elsmere police found his door unsecured and his 1996 Ford Thunderbird missing. The car was later found in Covington, but no one had been arrested in connection to the murder.

Sanders's office said Delehanty was in contact with police in Covington and told them Sunday he wanted to talk about the 2006 murder. After speaking with him, Elsmere Police Det. Nick Klaiss arrested Delehanty for Clayton's death.

Delehanty is being held without bond at Kenton County Detention Center. His arraignment was scheduled for Monday but Sanders's office said jail staff said he refused to leave his cell, so the arraignment was rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 8 a.m.