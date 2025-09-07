Officials: 1 person killed in Crescent Springs mobile home fire

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — A person is dead after an early Sunday morning fire in Crescent Springs, Crescent Springs/Villa Hills Fire & EMS said.

The fire occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. at a mobile home in the 2400 block of Terra Cotta Street.

According to fire officials, Kenton County Dispatch received a call at 3:20 a.m. about a single-family residence fire. A second call was then made, saying there was an immobile person and three pets still inside the home.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire on the front side of the mobile home. The fire was immediately upgraded, and other units responded from Fort Mitchell, Erlanger, Edgewood and Fort Wright, officials said.

The person, who officials have not identified, and two of the three pets were located roughly 20 minutes into the call, officials said. The fire was then under control 30 minutes after firefighters initially arrived.

Officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Kenton County Fire Investigation Team is leading the effort.