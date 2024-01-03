Woman sentenced to 20 years for robbery, murder of 60-year-old Covington man

COVINGTON, Ky. — Latoya Dale will spend 20 years in prison for her part in the robbery and murder of a 60-year-old Covington man in 2022.

Dale is one of two people who were arrested for the death of Virgil Stewart, who was shot and killed on the 15th Street Bridge while walking home from work in September 2022.

She was charged with murder and robbery.

Dale was arrested in September 2022, not long before Zachary Ron Holden was also charged in the murder. Holden was sentenced to life in prison for the murder charge he faced, plus an additional 20 years for the robbery charge in July 2023 after he pleaded guilty.

Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said at the time of the murder that Holden and Dale executed a "strong-arm robbery" on Stewart, who was "in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Sanders said Steward had just $6 on him when Dale and Holden shot and robbed him.

"Absolutely tragic that someone would lose their life over $6," said Sanders.

After the murder, investigators were able to identify a suspicious vehicle they believe was fleeing from the scene after poring over Ring doorbell camera footage from the area for over a month. That ultimately led police to Dale, Sanders said.