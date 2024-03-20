'We can not stop him': Covington billboard of man eating mac n cheese goes viral

COVINGTON, Ky. — If you've driven in Covington lately, you might have noticed a billboard spotlighting a man that consumers over 20 gallons of liquid cheese per year.

The billboard, located at the corner of W 3rd Street and Bakewell Street, shows a man consuming mac n cheese while staring directly into your soul.

After the billboard explains the man's cheese consumption, it reads "we can not stop him."

But who is this man? And does he actually consumer over 20 gallons of liquid cheese per year.

Northern Kentucky native Jonathan Pittman is the man behind the billboard. He said he saw his friend eating mac n cheese one day, and took a photo.

He said he decided it would be funny to put his friend's face on a billboard. He would not confirm if his friend actually does eat that much cheese.

Pittman told WCPO 9 the billboard will be up for a total of four weeks. According to Lamar, the company who owns the billboard, it costs more than $1,200 to advertise at the location for four weeks.

The billboard has garnered some traction on social media, with a picture of it shared on Reddit.

Multiple Reddit users guessed the billboard was the punishment for losing a fantasy football league, while others thought it was maybe some marketing ploy by Kraft or Velveeta.

"This is exactly why I LIKE Cincinnati!" another user wrote.

Pittman said his friend wasn't aware of the billboard ahead of time.

Hopefully he loves the billboard as much as he supposedly loves liquid cheese.