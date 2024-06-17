'They can quickly become a patient': Covington firefighters battle fire during hottest week of the year

COVINGTON, Ky. — Fire cadets in Covington went from training one minute to fighting an actual fire the next late Monday morning. They got a glimpse into how dangerous it can be fighting a fire in the heat, but also what could go wrong.

The cadets, training at the now-closed City Heights apartment complex, happened to be blocks away from a fire at Francis Lane and Casino Drive. They made a big difference when it came to keeping the full-time firefighters fresh and providing some much-needed reinforcements.

"They can quickly become a patient in this type of environment," said Deputy Chief Jimmy Adams with the Covington Fire Department. "If you stop sweating that's a big deal, we push them to drink all day long because once you get that level of dehydration it's almost going to take an IV to get you back."

During the first hot week of the summer, firefighters went to a house fire and discovered the hydrants in the area were dry.

"We had lots of problems today. One being the heat, two being water problems. And the recruits the new people got hired about five weeks ago, they got to see that firsthand of kind of working through those problems you can run into even on an unsuspecting day like this," Captain Patrick Haverbeck said.

Firefighters cut a hole in the roof of the house to help vent the fire. The cadets went on the call and helped firefighters run the hose from the trucks after they discovered the hydrants were dry on this hot day.

"The gear we have also insulates you so it makes you just as warm on the inside," said Haverbeck.

All of that running around in the heat takes a toll.

"It will sneak up on you, you don't realize this, especially in a real fire where you got the adrenaline and all those types of things that you're working and then all of a sudden you go take a break and you're like woo where did that come from," Adams said.

To make sure firefighters are hydrated, we saw them taking breaks, going to the five-gallon water jug — some drinking it, others splashing some on their heads and faces. Others were recovering in the shade with a fan pointed at them.

"Fans are great moving air, at this point helps your body cool off so even though it might feel like it's warm air it's better than no air moving," Adams said.

"You feel lightheaded when you stand up sometimes that's definitely a key that you need to go take a time out," Haverbeck said.

He knows how the heat can sneak up on somebody during a fire, which is why they have to take care of their patients and take care of each other.

"Next couple of days are just as bad, so we'll do our best," said Haverbeck.