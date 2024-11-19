Rumpke truck out of sinkhole, Covington officials say repair could take days

COVINGTON, Ky. — Officials say it could take a few days to address a sinkhole that trapped a Rumpke garbage truck Tuesday afternoon.

Rumpke said one of its drivers was working on 17th Street between Greenup and Garrard streets at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday when a portion of the road gave way. Photos showed the truck's wheels stuck in a sinkhole.

"Fortunately, our driver was not injured," Jacob Moore, Rumpke's operations manager, said in a release. "We are very appreciative of the quick response of the Covington emergency responders and their assistance as we navigate this situation."

Crews were able to get the truck out of the sinkhole. Officials said it could take a couple of days to get the road fixed.