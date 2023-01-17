Push for a bike friendly city reaches Covington Commissioners

COVINGTON, Ky. — The push to create bike friendly communities in both Covington and Newport continues as the Devou Good Foundation presents a plan to Covington Commissioners.

Matt Butler with the Devou Good Foundation is the driving force behind the plan.

The Devou Good Foundation, in partnership with Tri-State Trails, will present a proposal for the Covington City Commission to adopt the process to create a bike plan.

The exact routes have not been mapped out just yet, but Butler explains this is a big step in the process to start the creation of that plan.

“21% of the households in this area don’t have access to an automobile,” Butler said, adding, “98.4% of our public space is dedicated to automobiles. So this will give these folks an opportunity, if they choose to, to use a bike to commute to go to the grocery store, to go to school, shopping, work and play in a safe manner.”

Butler said there needs to be formal support and approval from Covington. His hope is that his foundation will gain the same traction in Newport.

Work to make Covington more pedestrian and bike friendly has been underway since August 2022 when Gloria San Miguel was hit and killed while riding her bike across the 11th street bridge that connects Covington and Newport.

There is a temporary solution for bikes on the 4th Street Bridge right now, but the ultimate goal is for the entire City of Covington to have dedicated bike lanes.

Tuesday's meeting starts at 6 p.m. at 20 W Pike Street in Covington. Butler is encouraging the public to come out early to register for public comment to express support for the plan.