Former Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge files appeal of her termination

CINCINNATI — The attorney representing former Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said an appeal had officially been filed on Friday in response to the city's decision to fire her.

"We will be asking for the appeal to be heard as soon as reasonably possible, so that this grossly unfair and illegal action can be promptly reversed," attorney Stephen Imm said in a statement.

City Manager Sheryl Long announced that she made the decision to dismiss Theetge on April 23, months after Theetge had been placed on leave.

Long recognized Theetge's 35 years of service but said "it's become clear that a change in leadership is necessary for the department moving forward," following a third-party investigation into Theetge, released in late March, that said she had "not been an effective leader."

Mayor Aftab Pureval said he "fully" supported Long's decision, saying Theetge was "not collaborative (and not) proactive" when addressing ongoing violence in downtown Cincinnati in the summer of 2025.

Theetge's attorney said he is confident his client will prevail.

"We are certain that once this matter is placed before an impartial decisionmaker who looks at the facts fairly and objectively, the allegations against Terri will be exposed as the rank falsehoods that they are, and the appalling decision to remove one of this City’s finest public servants will be nullified," Imm said.

Imm said Theetge is "enormously grateful for the incredible support she has received and continues to receive from all quarters of the community."

"She looks forward to being reinstated to the job she has always done exceptionally well, and to getting back to serving the people of the city she loves," Imm said.

In the notice of appeal, Imm wrote that Theetge "demands a name-clearing hearing that provides her with an adequate opportunity to clear her name and restore her reputation."