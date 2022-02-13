Police investigate fatal shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, ky. — A man has died after a shooting in Covington.

Covington police said in a press release officers responded to the 2600 block of Benton Rd. in City Heights shortly after 3 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Investigators said officers located the shooting victim inside a vehicle at the intersection of W. 19th and Franklin Street.

Police said the victim was transported to University Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators have not released the victim's identity.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and will be updated once more information becomes available.

