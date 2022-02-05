Cincinnati police make arrest in deadly October shooting in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police made an arrest Saturday in an October shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left a man dead.

Police said 38-year-old Arthur Campbell was shot and killed around 4:40 a.m. on 43 E. McMicken Ave on Oct. 17. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said Campbell was shot in his car. At the time of the shooting, investigators said they planned to use security footage to help solve the crime.

On Feb. 5, Cincinnati Police said officers with Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit, along with assistance from the Fugitive Apprehension Squad, arrested Quintin Stanley, 32, on an open murder warrant in the death of Campbell.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is urged to call Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 1-513-352-3542.

