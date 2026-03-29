Police: Body of missing 65-year-old Covington woman found in wooded area

COVINGTON, Ky. — The body of a missing Covington woman was located Saturday night, the Covington Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Crescent Avenue, which is located between I-71/75 and Devou Park, around 7 p.m. Saturday for a report of a body in a wooded area. When they arrived, the officers found "a badly decomposed body" and requested the Investigations Bureau, police said.

The body is believed to belong to 65-year-old Carol Groves, who was reported missing in December 2025.

Covington Police Department Carol Groves

Groves' cause of death has yet to be determined, and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Covington police detectives at 859-292-2234 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.