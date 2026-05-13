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Officials: Child among hospitalizations after Elmwood Place house fire

elmwood place fire
Erich Cross/WCPO
elmwood place fire
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CINCINNATI — Officials are investigating a house fire in Elmwood Place that hospitalized multiple people, including one child.

The Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed crews responded to a fire at a home near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Beech Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Crews from St. Bernard and Lockland's fire departments also assisted.

Crews at the scene said three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. All three were taken to nearby hospitals. Cincinnati Fire officials said they transported one adult and one juvenile, who was taken to Cincinnati Children's. There was no information about the severity of their injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation, with crews at the scene saying Hamilton County's Fire Investigative Unit is responding to the home.

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