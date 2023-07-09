Watch Now
KSP investigating after a shooting involving police in Covington

Emily Gibney
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jul 09, 2023
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police are being called in to investigated after a shooting involving police in Covington on Sunday, according to the Covington Police Department.

Covington police said the shooting happened around the 1900 block of Glenway in Covington, near 21st and 20th streets.

Police have not released any information on whether shots were fired by police or at police, nor have they released any information on whether anyone was struck by gunfire.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, Covington police said.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check surveillance cameras to see if any footage of the incident was captured.

