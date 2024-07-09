Watch Now
Kenton County Animal Services waiving adoption fees for six-day event

Mary Altaffer/AP
Pua, right, a 5-month old French bulldog inspects McKenzie, a 8-week old golden retriever. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 8:23 AM, Jul 09, 2024

COVINGTON, Ky — Kenton County Animal Services is having an adoption drive where they will waive all adoption fees, according to a press release.

The six-day event will run from July 11 to July 16.

The event is called Empty the Shelters and is put on by BISSELL Pet Foundation.

“This event with the BISSELL Pet Foundation couldn’t come at a better time,” KCAS Director Kelsey Maccombs said in a statement. “We often see a jump in intake levels during the summer months, particularly with kittens, and being able to reduce the financial barrier to adopting is a huge help in getting these pets out of our care and into loving homes.”

KACS has participated in the event two other times. According to the release, when the shelter participated for the first time in October, 90 pets were adopted. In May, almost 40 pets were adopted — including its "then-longest resident" Plum.

BISSELL's event started in 2016 and is the "largest funded adoption event in the country," according to the release. Over 253,000 pets have been adopted since the event began and 742 animal welfare organizations partner with BISSELL to lower adoption fees through the event, according to the release.

Kenton County Animal Services is open Monday to Friday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here to see what pets are available for adoption.

KACS said standard screenings will still apply.

