Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKenton CountyCovington

Actions

Feds: Fugitive found hiding in Covington crawl space five months after escape from jail

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Police lights
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jun 27, 2024

COVINGTON, Ky. — A wanted fugitive was found hiding in a crawl space in a Covington home by U.S. Marshals on Thursday — roughly five months after he escaped from a Henderson County jail facility, according to a press release from U.S. Marshals.

Marshals said Tylee Thompson allegedly assaulted a law enforcement officer then escaped from the jail facility on January 26; he already had an active warrant from the Hamilton County courts for felonious assault, heroin trafficking, heroin possession and aggravated trafficking in drugs, according to the press release.

Kentucky authorities considered Thompson armed and dangerous, so the case was referred to the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, the press release said.

From there, Marshals' investigation led them to a home on Scott Street in Covington, where they found Thompson hiding inside a crawl space, officials said. He's currently being held in the Kenton County jail awaiting extradition back to Henderson County and Ohio to face charges.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 5PM

More local news:
Macy's trying to sell its Florence Mall stores Man arrested for fatal shooting in College Hill on June 15 Top 9 bakeries, pastry shops in the Tri-State

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!