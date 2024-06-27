Feds: Fugitive found hiding in Covington crawl space five months after escape from jail

COVINGTON, Ky. — A wanted fugitive was found hiding in a crawl space in a Covington home by U.S. Marshals on Thursday — roughly five months after he escaped from a Henderson County jail facility, according to a press release from U.S. Marshals.

Marshals said Tylee Thompson allegedly assaulted a law enforcement officer then escaped from the jail facility on January 26; he already had an active warrant from the Hamilton County courts for felonious assault, heroin trafficking, heroin possession and aggravated trafficking in drugs, according to the press release.

Kentucky authorities considered Thompson armed and dangerous, so the case was referred to the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, the press release said.

From there, Marshals' investigation led them to a home on Scott Street in Covington, where they found Thompson hiding inside a crawl space, officials said. He's currently being held in the Kenton County jail awaiting extradition back to Henderson County and Ohio to face charges.