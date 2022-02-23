Brown County family's dogs save them from house fire

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — A Brown County man said he is thankful his family made it out of their burning home alive, with the help of their dogs.

Wyatt McLane said his parents, David and Patricia, were asleep in their home when a room caught on fire. That's when their two German shepherds, Misha and Leon, stepped in.

McLane said the two sprang into action, waking his parents up and alerting them as flames engulfed the front and back doors.

"They luckily bust through the door and they all jumped on the bed and got them up," McLane said. "That is basically what saved their life."

The two were able to climb out of a back window to safety, their pups following them.

McLane said he believes his family would have died if not for the actions of 4-year-old Misha and her pals. Misha, he said, is trained for tough situations.

"She's done a little bit of tactical training and she's got her CGC," McLane said.

CGC, or Canine Good Citizen, is a training program focused on good manners and obedience — and McLane said the course clearly helped when his family needed it most. His mother, Patricia, is known for breeding champions, and McLane said it was no shock the animals she loves did not hesitate to save her.

"It is an animal family," McLane said. "It's always been an animal family. Ever since I can remember, dogs have been a part of our lives."

Misha suffered some singeing on her fur and paws, while the other dogs got out unscathed. The family did lose heirlooms in the fire — as well as four cats.

"We had like four or five kittens," McLane said. "We still haven't been able to find the kittens."

McLane said the family is waiting to learn what their home insurance will cover. A fundraiser is set up for the McLanes as they prepare to rebuild.

