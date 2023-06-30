Covington won't say farewell to its Skyline location after all

COVINGTON, Ky. — Just two months after announcing Cincinnati chili lovers in Covington would lose their Skyline location on West 3rd Street, the company said the location is here to stay.

In April, Skyline said the company was looking for a new location in Covington, particularly one that would offer a drive-thru option for customers.

Then, on June 29, Skyline issued a press release honoring 50-year Skyline veteran Wilma Mounce-Popp, who served tables at the Covington location for five straight decades. In that press release, the company announced Mounce-Popp's location of employment will remain open.

"One Holland Restaurant Group, a Skyline Chili franchise partner, is taking ownership of the location," reads the press release.

Skyline never officially issued a closure date for the Covington location, even when it was announced the space would close its doors at some point.