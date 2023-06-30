Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKenton CountyCovington

Actions

Covington won't say farewell to its Skyline location after all

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
For 513 Day, we asked non-local chefs: What food turned you into a Cincinnatian?
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 12:21:36-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — Just two months after announcing Cincinnati chili lovers in Covington would lose their Skyline location on West 3rd Street, the company said the location is here to stay.

In April, Skyline said the company was looking for a new location in Covington, particularly one that would offer a drive-thru option for customers.

Then, on June 29, Skyline issued a press release honoring 50-year Skyline veteran Wilma Mounce-Popp, who served tables at the Covington location for five straight decades. In that press release, the company announced Mounce-Popp's location of employment will remain open.

"One Holland Restaurant Group, a Skyline Chili franchise partner, is taking ownership of the location," reads the press release.

Skyline never officially issued a closure date for the Covington location, even when it was announced the space would close its doors at some point.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Taylor Swift fans who prepaid for parking through app see reservations canceled Paycor Stadium: Plans in place in case of rain, lightning at Taylor Swift shows Taylor Swift concertgoers call out disabled accommodations at Paycor Stadium

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.