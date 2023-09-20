Watch Now
Covington police search for 33-year-old woman reported missing Wednesday

Kendra Turner
Posted at 5:01 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 17:01:38-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are searching for a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Kendra Turner was last seen driving a dark blue Kia Sedona minivan with Ohio license plate No. KDX 8083 in the 1200 block of Banklick Street. She was wearing a hoodie that says Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas on the front.

Turner is described as 4-foot-11 and 115 pounds with purple-red hair and brown eyes. She also wears glasses.

Police said Turner may be a danger to herself. Anyone who sees her or her vehicle should call 911. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Andrews at 859-292-2271.

